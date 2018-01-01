 
  HOME | World

MSF: 71 Syrians Killed, 344 Wounded Every Day in Eastern Ghouta

GENEVA – The Doctors Without Borders organization (MSF) said on Thursday that at least 71 Syrians are being killed and 344 wounded every day, on average, in the Syrian regime’s military offensive against Eastern Ghouta, the main opposition stronghold on the outskirts of Damascus.

In the first two weeks of the Syrian army’s push to retake the opposition enclave, 1,005 Syrians were killed and 4,829 were wounded, an average of 71 dead and 344 wounded per day, MSF said in a statement.

“The numbers reveal a relentless barrage of mass casualty influxes at a time when medical supplies are extremely limited, medical facilities have been hit by bombs or shells, and the medics are completely exhausted,” the organization said.

Eastern Ghouta, home to about 400,000 people, has been the target of artillery attacks and aerial bombardments since February and has been under siege by forces loyal to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad since 2013.

According to MSF, 15 of the 20 hospitals and clinics it supports in Eastern Ghouta have been hit by bombs or artillery and damaged to various degrees.

“This further reduces their capacity to provide care,” said the organization, adding that four of the doctors MSF supports have been killed and 20 wounded.

“MSF reserve stocks of medical supplies in East Ghouta are being distributed amid the almost ceaseless bombing and shelling, but these supplies are being rapidly consumed by the supported facilities and some key items, particularly for surgery, have run out,” added the note.

The World Health Organization said that the Syrian government on Monday rejected 70 percent of the medical supplies the WHO tried to deliver to Eastern Ghouta.

“The need for a massive medical re-supply, without life-saving items being removed, is increasingly urgent with each passing hour,” stressed MSF.
 

