HOME | Mexico

Chicago Mural Calls on Mexican Immigrants to Vote



CHICAGO – A mural painted by artist Alexander Tadlock on a wall in Chicago’s La Villita neighborhood urges Mexican immigrants living in the United States to exercise their right to vote from abroad in this year’s general elections.



“Mexico is where you are,” the mural says.



The 27-year-old Tadlock was commissioned by the Mexican National Electoral Institute (INE) to travel to the Windy City and paint the mural.



“It’s a mural intended to remind Mexican immigrants that they can vote from abroad, to inform them about the proposals and who the candidates are,” Tadlock told EFE on his tenth day of work in Chicago.



“We want to have people informed, aware that the immigrants themselves can make a difference, that they, with their vote, can change life in their own country,” said Tadlock, a Mexico City resident.



The mural, 8 meters (8.75 yards) long and four meters (4.4 yards) tall, depicts four hands raised, two of them with the thumbs up sign, another with a clenched fist and the last holding an open book.



“The hands mean to send the message that only education and arts can change a society,” Tadlock said of his mural, which is part of an INE project that has also covered walls in Los Angeles and San Francisco.



La Villita resident Maria Rodriguez paused to look at Tadlock’s work and told EFE that the mural “is quite beautiful, something different.”



“We must vote to improve everything” in Mexico, the 68-year-old woman said.



CHICAGO – A mural painted by artist Alexander Tadlock on a wall in Chicago’s La Villita neighborhood urges Mexican immigrants living in the United States to exercise their right to vote from abroad in this year’s general elections.“Mexico is where you are,” the mural says.The 27-year-old Tadlock was commissioned by the Mexican National Electoral Institute (INE) to travel to the Windy City and paint the mural.“It’s a mural intended to remind Mexican immigrants that they can vote from abroad, to inform them about the proposals and who the candidates are,” Tadlock told EFE on his tenth day of work in Chicago.“We want to have people informed, aware that the immigrants themselves can make a difference, that they, with their vote, can change life in their own country,” said Tadlock, a Mexico City resident.The mural, 8 meters (8.75 yards) long and four meters (4.4 yards) tall, depicts four hands raised, two of them with the thumbs up sign, another with a clenched fist and the last holding an open book.“The hands mean to send the message that only education and arts can change a society,” Tadlock said of his mural, which is part of an INE project that has also covered walls in Los Angeles and San Francisco.La Villita resident Maria Rodriguez paused to look at Tadlock’s work and told EFE that the mural “is quite beautiful, something different.”“We must vote to improve everything” in Mexico, the 68-year-old woman said. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

