

Vettel Sets New Unofficial Lap Record at Catalunya Circuit, McLaren Improves



MONTMELO, Spain – Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel broke on Thursday the unofficial Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona record during the morning session of the seventh day of Formula One preseason testing, in which McLaren had a spark of hope after troubled sessions.



In his best lap out of 84 he completed, Vettel recorded a time of one minute and 17.182 seconds, breaking the circuit unofficial record that Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) set a day earlier.



“And the benchmark is down to 1:17.182 thanks to Vettel,” F1 said on its official Twitter account.



McLaren, meanwhile, seemed to have gotten past the problems they struggled with in the last couple of days as Stoffel Vandoorne completed the session despite having to put the car in the garage for one hour and 45 minutes.



On Wednesday, McLaren faced an oil leak that forced driver Fernando Alonso to withdraw from the morning session.



A day before, the car stopped two times with Vandoorne behind the wheels, before finally entering the garage, where it stayed for the most of the morning due to overheating issues.



