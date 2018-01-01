 
Caracas,
Friday
March 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Vettel Sets New Unofficial Lap Record at Catalunya Circuit, McLaren Improves

MONTMELO, Spain – Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel broke on Thursday the unofficial Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona record during the morning session of the seventh day of Formula One preseason testing, in which McLaren had a spark of hope after troubled sessions.

In his best lap out of 84 he completed, Vettel recorded a time of one minute and 17.182 seconds, breaking the circuit unofficial record that Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) set a day earlier.

“And the benchmark is down to 1:17.182 thanks to Vettel,” F1 said on its official Twitter account.

McLaren, meanwhile, seemed to have gotten past the problems they struggled with in the last couple of days as Stoffel Vandoorne completed the session despite having to put the car in the garage for one hour and 45 minutes.

On Wednesday, McLaren faced an oil leak that forced driver Fernando Alonso to withdraw from the morning session.

A day before, the car stopped two times with Vandoorne behind the wheels, before finally entering the garage, where it stayed for the most of the morning due to overheating issues.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved