Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Leon Routs Celaya 4-1 on Boselli Hat-Trick, Reaches Copa MX Quarterfinals

MEXICO CITY – Argentine striker Mauro Boselli notched a hat-trick to lead Leon to a 4-1 victory over second-division side Celaya and a berth in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2018 Copa MX, a Mexican soccer cup competition.

Boselli tallied all three of his goals over a 10-minute span of the first half of Wednesday night’s game in the central city of Leon, scoring with his right foot in the 20th minute, on a header off a free kick in the 25th minute and with a left-footed tap-in at the half-hour mark.

Chile’s Maximiliano Cerato stretched Leon’s lead to 4-0 when he lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net in the 81st minute, while Carlos Galeana pulled one back for Celaya three minutes later by scoring on a header off a free kick.

With the win, Leon advanced to a quarter-final match next week against Zacatepec, which reached the final eight thanks to its 1-1 (5-3) victory Wednesday night over Pachuca in a penalty shootout.

In other action Wednesday night, Pumas UNAM routed Lobos BUAP 3-0 and Queretaro edged Monterrey – winners of the most recent edition of the Copa MX, the Apertura 2017 Copa MX – 1-1 (3-2) on penalties.

Pumas will take on Necaxa and Queretaro will square off against Santos Laguna in next week’s quarterfinals.

The other Clausura 2018 Copa MX quarterfinal match will pit Tapachula against Toluca.
 

