At Least 9 Civilians Killed amid Alleged Saudi-Led Airstrikes in Yemen

SANA’A – At least nine civilians have been killed and 16 others wounded in airstrikes allegedly carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition against various areas in Yemen, according to Houthi-affiliated media outlets on Thursday.

The Houthi-owned Saba news agency said that Wednesday’s attacks left seven members of the same family, including four children and two women, dead when their home in the capital Sana’a’s western neighborhood of Shamlan was targeted, and four others injured.

Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed Yemeni people gathering around a collapsed building, hit by alleged Saudi-led planes in Sana’a.

Additionally, Houthi-controlled al-Masirah television channel reported a civilian was killed and three were injured in an airstrike against a chicken farm in the coastal city of Hodeida.

A home located near the capital of the northwestern province of Saada was bombed, killing a girl and injuring nine members of her family, al-Masirah added.

Yemen has been the epicenter of a conflict between a Saudi-backed government and Iranian-allied Houthi rebels since late 2014.

The conflict has intensified since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia led a military intervention in Yemen against the Houthis.
 

