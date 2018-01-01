 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

IAAF Highlights Role of Women with Photo of Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas

LONDON – The International Association of Athletics Federations marked on Thursday the International Women’s Day by issuing a statement that included a photo of the women’s triple jump podium of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain.

The photo that IAAF published includes the gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, silver medalist Kimberly Williams of Jamaica and bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain.

“Athletics has come a long way over the years in creating a more diverse sport, both on and off the field of play,” IAAF stated. “One of the few sports where men and women compete at the same time in the same arena, athletics has an equal number of disciplines for men and women at major championships and offers the same prize money.”

However, the IAAF admitted that there was still a long way to go; stressing it had agreed to assign a quota for women to ensure their presentation in all the sport’s governmental bodies.

The 26-member IAAF Council now includes six women, a number that is to be brought to 13 by 2027 with the quota system in force.

The IAAF statement, issued on its website, included a video of some athletes who took part in the Birmingham competition, including Rojas who successfully defended her title.
 

