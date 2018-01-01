HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Motagua Tops Lobos 2-0, Remains Unbeaten in Honduran Soccer League



TEGUCIGALPA – Motagua defeated Lobos UPNFM 2-0 to keep its hold on first place in the Honduran soccer league’s Clausura championship and remain the only unbeaten team.



Wednesday night’s contest was played at the ground of both of these Tegucigalpa-based teams, Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, although it was officially regarded as a home match for Motagua.



It had originally been scheduled for the last week of February but had to be postponed due to Motagua’s participation in the CONCACAF Champions League, a regional tournament in which the Honduran club lost 2-1 on aggregate to Mexican side Tijuana in the round of 16.



One goal by Colombian Javier Estupiñan late in the first half of Wednesday’s game and another by Kevin Lopez in the latter stages of the second was more than enough for Motagua, which has a record of seven wins, four draws and no losses through 11 games of the 18-game Clausura season.



The loss was the third straight for the Lobos, who have a record of 3-2-6 (11 points) and are in ninth place out of 10 teams.



In one other Matchday 10 game that had to be postponed, Tegucigalpa club Olimpia climbed into second place in the standings by defeating last-placed Real Sociedad 2-0 Wednesday night in the northern city of Tocoa on goals by Rony Martinez and Brayan Moya.



TEGUCIGALPA – Motagua defeated Lobos UPNFM 2-0 to keep its hold on first place in the Honduran soccer league’s Clausura championship and remain the only unbeaten team.Wednesday night’s contest was played at the ground of both of these Tegucigalpa-based teams, Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, although it was officially regarded as a home match for Motagua.It had originally been scheduled for the last week of February but had to be postponed due to Motagua’s participation in the CONCACAF Champions League, a regional tournament in which the Honduran club lost 2-1 on aggregate to Mexican side Tijuana in the round of 16.One goal by Colombian Javier Estupiñan late in the first half of Wednesday’s game and another by Kevin Lopez in the latter stages of the second was more than enough for Motagua, which has a record of seven wins, four draws and no losses through 11 games of the 18-game Clausura season.The loss was the third straight for the Lobos, who have a record of 3-2-6 (11 points) and are in ninth place out of 10 teams.In one other Matchday 10 game that had to be postponed, Tegucigalpa club Olimpia climbed into second place in the standings by defeating last-placed Real Sociedad 2-0 Wednesday night in the northern city of Tocoa on goals by Rony Martinez and Brayan Moya. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

