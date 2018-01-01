HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Large Crowd Gathers to Bid Farewell to Fiorentina Star Davide Astori



ROME – Thousands of fans gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Thursday as teammates, politicians and representatives from the world of Italian soccer attended the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.



Astori, 31, died of cardiac arrest in a hotel room in the northern Italian city of Udine on Sunday, ahead of a Serie A game against Udinese.



Fiorentina fans came to the funeral at the Basilica of Santa Croce wearing purple scarves and holding flags of the club as the coffin of the late Italian defender arrived.



Earlier this week, Fiorentina and Cagliari announced the retirement of Astori’s No. 13 jersey in memory of the late player.



Astori joined the Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari and Roma before moving on loan to Fiorentina, later signing a long-term contract in 2016.



