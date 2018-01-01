 
Caracas,
Friday
March 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Large Crowd Gathers to Bid Farewell to Fiorentina Star Davide Astori

ROME – Thousands of fans gathered in the Italian city of Florence on Thursday as teammates, politicians and representatives from the world of Italian soccer attended the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

Astori, 31, died of cardiac arrest in a hotel room in the northern Italian city of Udine on Sunday, ahead of a Serie A game against Udinese.

Fiorentina fans came to the funeral at the Basilica of Santa Croce wearing purple scarves and holding flags of the club as the coffin of the late Italian defender arrived.

Earlier this week, Fiorentina and Cagliari announced the retirement of Astori’s No. 13 jersey in memory of the late player.

Astori joined the Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari and Roma before moving on loan to Fiorentina, later signing a long-term contract in 2016.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved