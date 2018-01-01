 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

LaLiga, FIFA Officials to Discuss Development of Women’s Soccer

VALENCIA, Spain – As women all around the world mark International Women’s Day on Thursday, the Head of Competitions in Women’s Football Division at FIFA, Pedro Malabia, and LaLiga Women’s Soccer Director, Martina Olivas, geared up to speak on the evolution and development of women’s soccer later this month in El Puig, Valencia.

According to sources in the organization, on March 22, Malabia and Olivas, top officials in women’s soccer at the international and national level respectively, and both from Valencia, will deliver an address on changes introduced in recent years and the efforts made by FIFA and LaLiga to advance women’s soccer.

Moreover, secretary general of the Valencian Football Federation, Salvador Gomar, will also take part in the event along with the coaches and players of the Valencia Women and Levante Women teams.

The conference will also unveil the first women’s soccer tournament, “SPF-Vila del Puig,” which will take place from March 30-April 1.
 

