

Spain Hopes to Add to Its 41 Medals at the Paralympic Winter Games



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Spanish team taking part in the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games is made up of four athletes: two skiers – Jon Santacana and his guide Miguel Galindo –, and snowboarders Astrid Fina and Victor Gonzalez.



Santacana and Galindo belong to the Spanish Federation of Sports for the Blind and will take part in alpine skiing, which consists of five events: slalom, giant slalom, super-g, super combined and downhill.



The other two Spanish representatives, Fina and Gonzalez, are members of the Spanish Sports Federation for Persons with Physical Disabilities and will compete in snowboarding, which includes the snowboard cross and banked slalom events.



The most accomplished of the Spanish team is the visually-impaired Santacana, who competes with Galindo as his guide.



This is Santacana’s fifth Paralympics after having competed in Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014) and won a total of eight medals, including three golds, three silvers and two bronzes.



The PyeongChang games will be Fina’s second Paralympics after her sixth-place debut in Sochi and the first for Gonzalez, who was involved in snowboarding even before an accident in 2015, in which he broke his C5 and C6 vertebrae.



Spain has won a total of 41 medals at the Paralympic Winter Games since winning its first medal in Innsbruck in 1988.



