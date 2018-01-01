

McLaren’s Vandoorne Gets Behind Wheel in Preseason Morning Session of Day 7



MONTMELO, Spain – McLaren’s driver Stoffel Vandoorne drove on Thursday his MCL33 car during Day 7’s morning session of Formula One preseason testing, ahead of the season-opening 2018 Rolex Australian Grand Prix later this month.



Vandoorne has completed 41 laps so far with a fastest time of one minute and 18.855 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.



“Stoffel gets Thursday’s running in Barcelona underway,” McLaren said on its official Twitter account.



On Wednesday, McLaren faced an oil leak that forced driver Fernando Alonso to withdraw from the morning session.



“Of course, the program we had planned today was longer than 50-something laps, but Stoffel and I faced a couple of issues over the last couple of days and this is part of testing – hopefully now these things won’t happen on lap 10 in Melbourne,” Alonso explained.



Over the past six days, the McLaren team has experienced overheating, electrical and hydraulic problems.



The lineup for the penultimate day of the preseason testing was the following: Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes, Kevin Magnussen for Haas, Sergio Perez for Force India, Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo for Red Bull, Nico Hulkenberg for Renault, Marcus Ericsson for Sauber, Vandoorne for McLaren, Pierre Gasly for Toro Rosso and Robert Kubica for Williams.



