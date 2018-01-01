 
Caracas,
Friday
March 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Warship Collision near Singapore Caused by Sudden Turn, Report Says

BANGKOK – The collision between the US Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug. 21, which caused the death of 10 US sailors and injured five, was caused by the warship’s “sudden turn,” according to the final report of an investigation by Singapore government’s presented on Thursday.

“These findings should not be read as apportioning blame or liability to any particular organization or individual,” said the document by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore’s Transport Ministry.

“The collision between JSM (USS John S McCain) and AM (Alnic MC) as they were transiting through the Singapore Strait happened because of a sudden turn to Port by JSM, which caused it to head into the path of AM,” the report added.

Moreover, “when AM’s Bridge team saw JSM turning, it presumed that JSM would be able to safely pass ahead,” according to the document.

The collision, which occurred within three minutes of JSM turning, did not cause any oil spills, although the tanker was carrying about 12,000 tons of fuel from Taiwan to Singapore.

The bodies of the US sailors were recovered from the flooded interior of the US warship.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved