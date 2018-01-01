HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

General Diaz Ousts Barcelona SC from Copa Sudamericana



ASUNCION – Paraguay’s General Diaz moved to the second round of the Copa Sudamericana following its 2-1 win over Ecuador’s Barcelona SC on Wednesday at the General Adrian Jara stadium at Paraguay’s Luque.



The score was leveled at 0-0 from the first leg of the match, and continued until the half-time of the second leg.



Matias Espinoza took the Las Aguilas of Paraguay ahead at the 49th minute, but Juan Dinneno equalized a little later at the 61st minute.



Ten minutes later, Rogerio Leichtweis scored a penalty giving General Diaz a decisive victory over the visitors.



