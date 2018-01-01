HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Cerro Defeats Sport Rosario, Progresses to Next Round of Copa Sudamericana



MONTEVIDEO – Uruguay’s Cerro moved to the second round of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament after defeating on Wednesday the Peruvian side Sport Rosario 2-0 at Montevideo, as the visiting side played a significant part of the second half with one man short.



The first leg of the match between the two teams, played two weeks ago at Huaraz, Peru, resulted in a goalless draw.



During the second leg, the sending off of striker Tulio Etchamaite around the 63rd minute appeared to sound the death knell for Sport Rosario, as the home team took the lead just two minutes later, with a goal by Franco Lopez.



The match was then sealed in Cerro’s favor with Leandro Zazpe finding the net soon after at the 73rd minute.



