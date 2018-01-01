 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

PyeongChang Paralympic Mural Unveiled in Support of UN Convention

ALPENSIA, South Korea – The organizing committee of the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games unveiled a mural on Wednesday, a day before the start of the games, in support of the principles of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

PyeongChang 2018 President and CEO Lee-Hee Beom, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Jonghwan Do were present at the unveiling of the mural, which stands on the Village Plaza and will be signed by the athletes.

“This mural represents how Paralympic sports can break down barriers in societies. Over the coming days, athletes, officials and coaches will leave their personal mark showing the commitment to a world free from barriers and limits for people with disabilities,” Parsons said.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol was adopted on Dec. 13, 2006 at the UN headquarters in New York, and came into effect on May 3, 2008.
 

