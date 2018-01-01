HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lanus Advances in Copa Sudamericana despite 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Cristal



LIMA – Argentina’s Lanus lost on Wednesday 2-1 to Peru’s Sporting Cristal in Lima, yet managed to progress to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament riding on a 4-2 advantage from the first leg.



A goal at the 85th minute by defender Rolando Garcia Guerreño allowed the Argentine side – runners-up in the last year’s edition – to progress to the next round on a 5-4 aggregate.



Cristal showed high skill and intent in the attempt to overturn the deficit from the first leg, and took the lead at the seventh minute with Emanuel Herrera converting a penalty.



The Peruvians maintained the pressure on the visitors, who opted to stay back and defend and retain their advantage.



At the 85th minute, Lanus equalized with Garcia Guerreño finding the net with a header during a corner-kick, which left the entire stadium in silence.



However, Horacio Calcaterra scored at the 90th minute taking them 2-1 ahead in the game, helping Cristal salvage some pride.



