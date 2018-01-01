 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lanus Advances in Copa Sudamericana despite 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Cristal

LIMA – Argentina’s Lanus lost on Wednesday 2-1 to Peru’s Sporting Cristal in Lima, yet managed to progress to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament riding on a 4-2 advantage from the first leg.

A goal at the 85th minute by defender Rolando Garcia Guerreño allowed the Argentine side – runners-up in the last year’s edition – to progress to the next round on a 5-4 aggregate.

Cristal showed high skill and intent in the attempt to overturn the deficit from the first leg, and took the lead at the seventh minute with Emanuel Herrera converting a penalty.

The Peruvians maintained the pressure on the visitors, who opted to stay back and defend and retain their advantage.

At the 85th minute, Lanus equalized with Garcia Guerreño finding the net with a header during a corner-kick, which left the entire stadium in silence.

However, Horacio Calcaterra scored at the 90th minute taking them 2-1 ahead in the game, helping Cristal salvage some pride.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved