 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
  HOME | World

Xi Defends Abolition of Term Limits as Modernizing Governance

BEIJING – China’s President Xi Jinping gave his express support to the constitutional reform that this week will eliminate term limits on his own mandate and said it would “advance law-based governance and modernize China’s system and capacity for governance,” the official news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

In a panel discussion with delegates of the National People’s Congress during its annual plenary session, Xi extended his complete support to the proposed amendment of the 1982 Constitution, the first in 14 years, and will also introduce his political theories into the Constitution.

The process of drafting the constitutional reform “has fully practiced democracy, pooled wisdom from various sectors and embodied the common will of the Party and the people,” Xi said at the meeting on Wednesday.

Xinhua reported that the other six members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party, including Premier Li Keqiang, also supported on Wednesday the reform, which was sent Monday for discussion in the NPC and will be put to a vote on March 11.

The amendment will remove the two-term limit (10 years) for the president and vice president of China, which will open the way for Xi, who assumed the presidency in 2013, to remain in power beyond 2023.

Political adviser Lyu Hongbing said in a statement to Xinhua that the constitutional reform does not imply that top Chinese leaders will also be appointed for life from now on.
 

