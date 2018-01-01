HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sharapova Loses to Japan’s Osaka in 1st Round of Indian Wells



LOS ANGELES – Russia’s Maria Sharapova returned to Indian Wells after three years, only to lose in the first round to Japan’s Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.



Osaka will now play Agnieszka Radwanska, ranked 31st, in the next round.



Meanwhile, Sam Stosur recovered after losing the first set to American Lauren Davis to win the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to the second round, where she will face Kristina Mladenovic.



Sixteen-year-old Amanda Anisimova beat 94th-ranked Pauline Parmentier 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.



“I’m really proud of myself. The biggest thing (in the pros) is about being tougher mentally. I try to take things one point at a time,” Anisimova told the Tennis Channel.



In a marathon that lasted two hours and 23 minutes, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic knocked out Timea Babos 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to set up a second-round clash with Jelena Ostapenko, while Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard lost to Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-4.



