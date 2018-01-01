 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  USA

China Alleges US Is Stirring Trouble in South China Sea

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi indirectly accused the United States on Thursday of stirring trouble in the waters of the South China Sea with their repeated military incursions.

Such destabilization attempts, however, will not succeed, he added.

“Some outside forces are not in line with the prevailing calm and are trying to stir up trouble in the waters with their frequent show of force with fully armed aircraft and vessels,” Wang said at a press conference while reviewing the main challenges that China’s foreign policy faced over the past year.

“Militarization is the most destabilizing factor in the region,” Wang pointed out.

He stressed that despite the ongoing disputes that China maintains with other countries of the region – Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Taiwan – over the sovereignty of South China Sea waters and islands, progress is being made in negotiating a code of conduct in the region.

“Last week officials held a round of consultation on the code of conduct and made encouraging progress. At least 3 more rounds have been organized for the rest of the year,” Wang said.

“China and the ASEAN countries will speed up the code of conduct consultations, explore cooperation among coastal states and promote peace and cooperation in the South China Sea,” he concluded.
 

