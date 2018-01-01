 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

To Be at the Top, Always Give Your Best, Muguruza Says

LOS ANGELES – Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, who will make a debut on Friday at the Indian Wells Masters in a match against American player Sachia Vickery, said on Wednesday that she must give her best to every tournament.

Muguruza said that “when I was younger, I was like ‘oh this tournament was so important,’ but in fact all of them are very important,” adding that if she wants to be at the top, she needs to give her best to every tournament.

When asked how far she could reach, Muguruza responded that each year she kept improving her consistency, experience, knowledge, and her handling of situations and added that she could reach the top if her learning continued like this.

The tennis player just came back from training in Santa Monica, California, while in past years she opted for other beaches like Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach.

Muguruza added that she usually works out in the gym so she liked the idea of going out and exercising on the beach.
 

