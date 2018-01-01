HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Harden Leads Rockets to 17th Win, Beating Bucks 110-99



MILWAUKEE – James Harden’s 26 points on Wednesday led the Houston Rockets to their 17th consecutive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99.



The Texan team is on its second-largest winning streak in the history of its franchise, has not lost since Jan. 26 in New Orleans and has already surpassed the Boston Celtics in terms of the longest winning streak so far this season.



The Rockets need five more wins to match their best winning streak of 22 that they achieved in the 2008 season.



The Rockets victory comes only a night after the team had broken its best previous mark – 15 consecutive victories –, achieved twice in the seasons 1992-93 and 1993-94, when the team in both championships was led by Hakeem Olajuwon.



So far the best winning streak in NBA history belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers, who during the 1971-72 championship had secured 33 wins in a row.



During the game on Wednesday, reserve Eric Gordon added 18 points and point guard Chris Paul added double-double of 16 points and 11 assists in the attack Rockets’ attack.



The Bucks were led by the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 30 points, and was supported by Khris Middleton, who had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe and reserve Sterling Brown scored 15 points each.



