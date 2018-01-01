HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dallas Owner Agrees to Reimburse Legal Fees to NFL



DALLAS – The owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, reimbursed the National Football League for more than $2 million in legal fees.



Sources close to the league said that Jones agreed to settle the issue via the legal fee reimbursement.



The NFL previously released a statement saying that the situation was resolved, but did not elaborate on the details of the financial arrangement.



“After a hearing with the Commissioner and the Finance Committee, the matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” the NFL said.



The NFL demanded that the legal fees be reimbursed in the Ezekiel Elliott’s case of a six-game suspension and in the threat of a lawsuit to block the extension of Roger Goodell’s contract.



