Moon Praises US Support in Rapprochement Efforts with North Korea



SEOUL – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in praised on Thursday the United States for its support in the current rapprochement with North Korea and Pyongyang’s readiness for denuclearization talks.



During the Korea National Prayer Breakfast in Seoul, Moon gave a speech in which he talked of the special delegation’s recent trip to North Korea and their meeting with its leader Kim Jong-un, as well as Pyongyang’s willingness to discuss nuclear disarmament with the US.



“It marked a big step toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace. It is an achievement made possible by not just talks between the South and the North but also the United States’ strong support,” Moon said, according to the speech provided to the media by the presidential office.



The historic trip of the South Korean delegation to the North concluded with some major developments, as the two countries agreed to organize an inter-Korean summit of leaders in April, which would be the third of its kind in history, and to establish a direct hotline between Moon and Kim Jong-un, which would allow for close consultation on reducing regional tensions.



In front of the 5,000 people participating in the Prayer Breakfast event, the South Korean president noted that there are still many obstacles before achieving denuclearization on the peninsula, and vowed to continue working towards a closer rapprochement with the North.



“We will lay foundations to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, working closely with the U.S. and the international community while talking with North Korea,” he said.



South Korean senior officials left for the United States on Thursday to brief US President Donald Trump and his staff, which would likely include Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, on the outcomes of their recent trip to North Korea.



The South Korean delegation also said that they would convey an “additional” undisclosed message from the North Korean regime to Washington.



