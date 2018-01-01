 
  HOME | USA

Trump Calls on Latinos to Pressure Democratic Lawmakers for Dreamer Solution

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called on Wednesday on Latinos to pressure Democratic lawmakers to reach a solution with the administration and Republicans for the hundreds of thousands of undocumented young people known as Dreamers.

He said he was ready to solve the DACA issue but “the Democrats are nowhere to be found.”

Trump made his remarks in the first speech of his presidency before a Hispanic group, specifically at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit, a Washington DC conference of Hispanic business owners.

The president insisted that he wants to help the young undocumented migrants, telling Hispanic businessmen at the event to “Go get DACA. Go push those Democrats, I’m telling you. This is a moment for DACA – for all of us.”

Last September, Trump announced that he was terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program implemented in 2012 by his predecessor, Barack Obama, to protect from deportation thousands of young undocumented migrants brought to this country as children.

Trump, at the time, gave Congress six months to find a permanent alternative to DACA, setting a March 5 deadline, but he also conditioned any bill protecting the Dreamers to having lawmakers allocate billions of dollars to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and make certain reforms to the country’s legal immigration system, both of which were unacceptable to Democrats.

The president said Wednesday that the reforms he proposed “are supported by the vast majority of Latino voters. Yet the Democrats filibustered our plan.”

He did not mention the wall he wants to build along the southern border but he did say that he remains committed to border security, to breaking up criminal gangs and halting the flow of illegal drugs into the US, adding that he is committed to immigration reform that protects the country.
 

