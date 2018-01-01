 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexican Tourism Paradise Morphs into World’s Most Dangerous City

LOS CABOS, Mexico – After a dizzying rise in its homicide rate, the Mexican city of Los Cabos has been ranked as the world’s most violent city, according to a Citizens’ Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice report.

The report states that the northwestern Mexican city at the southern tip of Baja California topped the 50 most violent cities list with a murder rate of 111.33 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Caracas, Venezuela, ranked second, with a slightly lower rate of 111.19 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Acapulco, Mexico – with 106.63 – another of the 12 Mexican cities included in the annual ranking.

Violent crimes rose by 18.91 percent all over the country in 2017, but the case of Los Cabos is especially worrisome.

The city went from 61 murders in 2016 to 365 in 2017, which translates to an increase of almost 500 percent.

Before this year’s edition, Los Cabos – one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations due to its natural landscapes and well-developed hospitality industry – had not been included on the list by the Citizens’ Council.

Despite being the fastest-growing tourist destination of 2017, welcoming 1.4 million tourists, the city was the scene of several violent episodes, which reveals an increasing lack of security.

One such episode was the armed attack at La Palmilla beach in August that left three dead and two wounded.

The situation in Los Cabos is reminiscent of the one in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, which experienced a golden age for tourism some years ago but whose reputation plunged due to rising levels of insecurity and violence.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved