 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Juventus Downs Tottenham 2-1 to Advance in Champions League

LONDON – Juventus staged a bang-bang comeback over Tottenham Hotspur midway through the second half on Wednesday, downing the English squad 2-1 at Wembley Stadium and earning a ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals.

With the win, Juventus – the Serie A champions and a finalist in two of the last three seasons – knocked Tottenham out of the tourney before some 90,000 of the team’s fans.

The teams had played to a 2-2 draw in Turin and South Korean striker Heung-min Son got Tottenham on the board first in the 37th minute, the score remaining at 1-0 by halftime.

But after play resumed, it was Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain scoring the equalizer in the 64th minute for the visitors and – just three minutes later – his countryman Paulo Dybala adding another goal.

Tottenham was gobsmacked by the double whammy from the Italian squad and never quite recovered as the minutes ticked away with Juventus mounting a great defense and even created several chances to augment the score, although they did not manage to capitalize on any of them.

Before the match, a minute of silence was observed by players and fans in memory of Italian soccer player Davide Astori, who died unexpectedly last Sunday.
 

