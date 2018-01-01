 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

El Salvador Joyful over Msgr. Romero’s Impending Sainthood

SAN SALVADOR – The Salvadoran government received “with joy” news of the impending canonization of Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, murdered in 1980 by a right-wing death squad while celebrating Mass.

“The government of El Salvador expresses its joy over the Vatican’s announcement approving the decree that will make the canonization of Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero possible,” said the Foreign Ministry in a press release, adding that Romero is “remembered for his priceless legacy, commitment and pastoral work to help the most needy.”

Pope Francis signed on Wednesday a decree confirming a miracle attributed to Romero’s intercession, one of the prerequisites for canonization.

The archbishop, who was shot through the heart while celebrating Mass on March 24, 1980, could be canonized in Rome by the Vatican – along with Pope Paul VI – after the close of the Youth Synod on Oct. 28.

Other options include performing the canonization in El Salvador or Panama, where the ceremony would take place in January 2019 during the World Youth Day celebration, which the pope plans to attend.

The process to beatify Romero was begun in March 1994 and was passed to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith for its authorization in 1997.

Romero was assassinated at the beginning of El Salvador’s civil war (1980-1992).

He was beatified in a decree issued by Pope Francis that recognized his martyrdom in a ceremony held in San Salvador on May 23, 2015.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved