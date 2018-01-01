

45 Dead in Eastern Ghouta Fighting, Syrian Regime Controls 52% of Zone



BEIRUT – At least 45 people died and 150 were wounded on Wednesday, most of them in bombing runs staged by the Syrian regime and Russian support forces against the Eastern Ghouta region, the main redoubt of opposition forces on the outskirts of Damascus and where government troops now control 52 percent of the area.



The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said that the largest number of dead was registered in the town of Hamuriya, where at least 16 people lost their lives in air attacks.



In addition, bombardments and artillery attacks were carried out by the forces of Bashar al-Assad against the towns of Saqb, Haza, Kafr Batna, Yisin, Mesraba, Arbin, Harasta and Douma.



On Wednesday, government troops intensified their offensive against Eastern Ghouta, where they gained ground and now control 52 percent of the territory, after fighting Islamist factions.



Also on Wednesday, Syrian regime forces, aided by Russian advisers, expelled opposition fighters from the town of Beit Saua and several farms in Al Ashari, and they pushed forward into the outskirts of Madira, Hamuriya and Yisrin.



Since Feb. 25, when Syrian forces launched their offensive against Eastern Ghouta to rout opposition fighters there, at least 850 civilians have died in the region – including 182 children – and at least 4,150 people have been wounded, according to the latest tally by the Observatory.



