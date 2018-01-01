 
  HOME | Society (Click here for more)

Indian Architect Balkrishna Doshi Wins 2018 Pritzker Prize

CHICAGO – Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi was awarded this year’s Pritzker Prize for being able to interpret architecture and transform it into buildings that respect Eastern culture, at the same time that he has improved the quality of life in his homeland, according to the judging panel’s statement.

The Pritzker Prize is regarded as architecture’s equivalent to the Nobel Prize.

Long considered to be one of India’s foremost living architects and urban planners, Doshi is widely known for designing extensive low-cost housing projects and public institutions.

The judging panel said it recognized the Pune-born architect for his “exceptional” work, his commitment and dedication to his country and its communities, his influence as a professor and for always being an excellent example for professionals and students the world over.

“Over the years, Balkrishna Doshi has always created an architecture that is serious, never flashy or a follower of trends,” the judging panel said in its statement.

“With a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high quality, authentic architecture, he has created projects for public administrations and utilities, educational and cultural institutions, and residences for private clients, among others,” the statement added.

“Doshi is acutely aware of the context in which his buildings are located. His solutions take into account the social, environmental and economic dimensions, and therefore his architecture is totally engaged with sustainability,” said the panel, headed by Australia’s Glenn Murcutt.

Doshi, in turn, said that his works are an extension of his life, his philosophy and his dreams, adding that he owes winning the coveted award to his “guru,” Charles-Edouard Jeanneret – known as Le Corbusier –, with whom he worked during the 1950s.

He also “humbly” thanked the judging panel for recognizing his work.
 

