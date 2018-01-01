 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Mexican Designer Exhibits Traditional Embroideries to Denounce Femicides

MEXICO CITY – With an exhibition of traditional Mexican embroideries mounted on 30 faceless female mannequins, designer Maria Luisa de Chavez seeks to denounce “the critical situation women face” in a country where seven femicides are registered per day.

“This is a protest against the brutal abuse and denigration of women,” Maria Luisa told EFE in her new studio in southern Mexico City, where she had to move after her old studio was damaged during last year’s September earthquake.

The exhibition, titled “Sentimientos bordados” (embroidered sentiments), will open to the public at the International Museum of the Baroque in Puebla city on Thursday, March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

The beautiful embroideries, designed by Maria Luisa and made by Mexican artisans, represent traditional dresses from many different regions in Mexico, including an embroidery with seashells from the port of Acapulco and an embroidery depicting monarch butterflies from the western state of Michoacan.

There is one embroidery, however, that stands out from the rest because it is mounted on the only mannequin with a face, representing Death, a colorful yet sinister figure, typical of Mexican culture, with which the designer symbolizes the scourge of femicides.

“This is a call so that everyone can realize the critical situation women face,” Maria Luisa said.

Mexican culture is undoubtedly a great inspiration for the artist, who previously designed a collection of paper and plaster corsets painted in memory of the iconic Frida Kahlo, who “had a mirror over her bed so she could paint her bustier,” Maria Luisa explained.

Frida is depicted on one of those corsets, although Maria Luisa’s favorite piece was painted by an artisan from the southern state of Guerrero, portraying a Day of the Dead procession.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved