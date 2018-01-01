 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
  Sports

Poels Wins 4th Stage of Paris-Nice Race; Soler Best Young Rider

SAINT-ETIENNE, France – Dutch Team Sky rider Wout Poels won on Wednesday the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, the leg between La Fouillouse and Saint Etienne, followed by Spaniard Marc Soler (Movistar), who shone as the best young rider.

In the so-called “Race to the Sun,” Soler, despite being only 24 years old, took an important step as Movistar’s rider in competing with older riders.

The Spaniard reached the finish line just 11 seconds behind Poels, completing the 18-km course that included two tough sections.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Luis Leon Sanchez, riding for Astana, came in seventh in the fourth stage, but still leads the overall race, which will last eight days in total.
 

