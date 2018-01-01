 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Costa Rica to Prepare for World Cup with Friendlies vs. Scotland, Tunisia

SAN JOSE – Costa Rica will test its readiness for this summer’s World Cup in Russia with friendlies in March against Scotland and Tunisia.

The Ticos will visit Scotland on March 23 before taking on Tunisia on March 27 in Nice, France.

Costa Rica goes into those matches with big question marks about the level of key players, including defender Cristian Gamboa, who has hardly played this season for Scottish-league club Celtic; and Joel Campbell, a forward for La Liga side Real Betis who is recovering from a serious injury.

Other doubts hovering over the Central American squad are recent poor performances by striker Johan Venegas and uncertainties surrounding the form of more than a half-dozen players in the United States’ and Canada’s top league, Major League Soccer, whose current season has just gotten started.

The friendlies also will provide a chance for Oscar Duarte, a defender for La Liga side Espanyol, to return to the national team after a long injury setback and for Deportivo La Coruña midfielder Celso Borges, who has seen little playing time since Clarence Seedorf took the helm of that Spanish-league club, to get himself up to game speed.

Costa Rica has no concerns at goalkeeper, though, as Keylor Navas has shown himself to be among the best in the world since joining Real Madrid after leading his team to surprise quarterfinal berth in the 2014 World Cup.

The Ticos’ head coach, Oscar Ramirez, has not yet unveiled his list of call-ups for the March friendlies, but much of the talk back home has centered on whether he should call upon strikers Jonathan McDonald and Yendrick Ruiz, two of the top goal scorers in the current Costa Rican league season.

“In March, we’re going to get some clarity. Scotland is an opponent that’s very similar to the European sides we’ll face in the World Cup. And Tunisia is different; it’s a (side that’s qualified for Russia) and will give us that high intensity we need,” Ramirez said recently.

Costa Rica will play its first Group E match at the World Cup on June 17 against Serbia in Samara. Its last two round-robin matches will be against Brazil on June 22 in Saint Petersburg and against Switzerland on June 27 in Nizhny Novgorod.

Although Costa Rica qualified relatively comfortably for this year’s World Cup, a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Spain and a 1-0 loss to Hungary in friendlies in November 2017 have left the team badly in need of a jolt of confidence.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved