Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

James Returns to Group Training with Bayern

BERLIN – Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez returned on Wednesday to train with his Bayern Munich teammates, having been out since Feb. 20 with muscle problems suffered in the first leg of the Bavarian team’s Champions League matchup against Besiktas.

“On Wednesday the Colombian took the next step towards his comeback as he resumed parts of the squad programme,” reported the Bundesliga side on its Web site, adding that James later retired to the gym, where he continued with an individual workout program aimed at his full recovery.

After dedicating last week to practice without a ball, James returned Tuesday to train with it.

The Colombian was absent from the last two Bundesliga games but may possibly reappear on Saturday against Hamburg, at least for a few minutes.

Generally, Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes is known for his extreme caution during injured players’ recovery periods to prevent relapses.

The only absentees from Bayern’s Wednesday practice were German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and French forward Kingsley Coman, both suffering from long-term injuries.
 

