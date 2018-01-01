 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari Fastest at Barcelona’s F1 Testing

MONTMELO, Spain – Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari were the fastest teams on Wednesday during Day Six’s morning session of Formula One pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while McLaren driver Fernando Alonso had to go to the garage to change his car’s engine.

The testing on Wednesday was uninterrupted to recover some of time lost last week due to bad weather.

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull held the fastest lap time for the morning session, clocking 1 minute 18.047 seconds.

British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) got his best time, as he came in 0.353 milliseconds behind Ricciardo after 90 laps.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel of Germany was third, 1.494 seconds behind the Australian leader after 66 laps.

Before coming to a stop at Turn 7, Spain’s Alonso completed 47 laps with the fourth-best time of 1 minute 19.856 seconds, followed by compatriot Carlos Sainz Jr. with Renault, who finished fifth after 88 laps.
 

