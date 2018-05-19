 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Satirical Artist Kaya Mar Paints Prince Harry, Fiancée Meghan Markle

LONDON – A United Kingdom-based satirical artist who is renowned for his depictions of politicians has revealed a painting of Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle.

To mark the royal couple’s upcoming wedding, Kaya Mar recently completed an artwork showing Harry carrying a spear and wearing a strategically positioned fig leaf while walking alongside Markle, who was shown wearing a wedding dress and veil as she rode a donkey.

“When I paint the British royal family, I don’t treat them like politicians, I don’t want to be savage because the British love them very much,” Mar told epa. “They cannot answer back so I must treat them gently.”

He described Harry was “a bit of a Cassanova,” hence his depiction of him as a “hunter” who was “hunting a girl.”

“Meghan I paint as pleasant pretty young lady on top a donkey,” he said, adding that the animal was a metaphor for the people: “For thick and thin they will stick with the royals.”

Besides his latest creation, the artist also presented paintings depicting Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her son, Prince George.

“When I paint Kate, I paint her as a saint, people almost worship her,” Mar said.

Harry and Markle are to marry on May 19, 2018.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved