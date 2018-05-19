HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Satirical Artist Kaya Mar Paints Prince Harry, Fiancée Meghan Markle



LONDON – A United Kingdom-based satirical artist who is renowned for his depictions of politicians has revealed a painting of Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle.



To mark the royal couple’s upcoming wedding, Kaya Mar recently completed an artwork showing Harry carrying a spear and wearing a strategically positioned fig leaf while walking alongside Markle, who was shown wearing a wedding dress and veil as she rode a donkey.



“When I paint the British royal family, I don’t treat them like politicians, I don’t want to be savage because the British love them very much,” Mar told epa. “They cannot answer back so I must treat them gently.”



He described Harry was “a bit of a Cassanova,” hence his depiction of him as a “hunter” who was “hunting a girl.”



“Meghan I paint as pleasant pretty young lady on top a donkey,” he said, adding that the animal was a metaphor for the people: “For thick and thin they will stick with the royals.”



Besides his latest creation, the artist also presented paintings depicting Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her son, Prince George.



“When I paint Kate, I paint her as a saint, people almost worship her,” Mar said.



Harry and Markle are to marry on May 19, 2018.







