

European Investment Bank Vice-President Named as Spain’s New Economy Minister



MADRID – Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced on Wednesday the appointment of his government’s new minister of economy, industry and competitiveness, a post made vacant by the recent departure of the former incumbent as vice-president of the European Central Bank.



Rajoy announced on his official Twitter account his decision to appoint Roman Escolano, the European Investment Bank’s current vice-president as Spain’s new economy minister after informing King Felipe VI of his choice.



Escolano is due to attend the next weekly government cabinet meeting on Friday where he will replace Luis de Guindos.



Escolano (1965) holds a Degree in Economics and Business Administration from Madrid’s Universidad Autonoma and has previously occupied posts within the Spanish civil service, including the Presidency of the Spanish Institute of Credit and in 2000-2004 led the Department of Economy at Jose Maria Aznar’s prime minister’s office, apart from stints working for the private sector.



