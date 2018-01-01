

Palestinians March to Commemorate International Women’s Day



JERUSALEM – Hundreds of Palestinians joined on Wednesday a march organized by women’s organizations to commemorate the International Women’s Day and to protest against the Israeli occupation.



Men, women and young people carrying posters and chanting slogans were dispersed by Israeli security forces firing tear gas, after demonstrators marched to the Qalandia military checkpoint that separates Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank.



The Red Crescent services (equivalent to the Red Cross) treated eight people for tear gas inhalation and one person who fainted due to the crowds, the organization said in a statement.



For Palestinians, International Women’s Day is a national holiday, with protests and commemorations starting a day earlier.



On Monday, the Palestinian government approved several amendments and resolutions to boost women’s rights, including tougher penalties for so-called “honor crimes.”



During an event in Ramallah, the decades of struggle of the region’s women were highlighted by the veteran female Palestinian politician and senior Palestine Liberation Organization official, Hanan Ashrawi.



The Secretary General of the PLO, Saeb Erekat, described the Palestinian woman as a fighter, mother, wife and sister, and highlighted her contribution to build the nation, Wafa reported.



The Palestinian Prisoners Club on Wednesday released a statement explaining that since the occupation of the Palestinian territories began in 1967, some 16,000 women have been arrested by Israel.



