 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinians March to Commemorate International Women’s Day

JERUSALEM – Hundreds of Palestinians joined on Wednesday a march organized by women’s organizations to commemorate the International Women’s Day and to protest against the Israeli occupation.

Men, women and young people carrying posters and chanting slogans were dispersed by Israeli security forces firing tear gas, after demonstrators marched to the Qalandia military checkpoint that separates Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank.

The Red Crescent services (equivalent to the Red Cross) treated eight people for tear gas inhalation and one person who fainted due to the crowds, the organization said in a statement.

For Palestinians, International Women’s Day is a national holiday, with protests and commemorations starting a day earlier.

On Monday, the Palestinian government approved several amendments and resolutions to boost women’s rights, including tougher penalties for so-called “honor crimes.”

During an event in Ramallah, the decades of struggle of the region’s women were highlighted by the veteran female Palestinian politician and senior Palestine Liberation Organization official, Hanan Ashrawi.

The Secretary General of the PLO, Saeb Erekat, described the Palestinian woman as a fighter, mother, wife and sister, and highlighted her contribution to build the nation, Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club on Wednesday released a statement explaining that since the occupation of the Palestinian territories began in 1967, some 16,000 women have been arrested by Israel.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved