

Santos Laguna, Toluca, Necaxa, Tapachula Advance to Copa MX Quarterfinals



MEXICO CITY – Santos Laguna, current leader of Mexico’s Clausura 2018 championship; two other top-flight clubs, Toluca and Necaxa; and second-division side Tapachula all have booked their spots in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2018 Copa MX, a Mexican soccer cup competition.



In one of Tuesday night’s single-leg, round-of-16 contests, Mexican Nestor Araujo led Santos to a 1-0 win over host Tampico Madero when he scored on a header off a corner kick just before halftime.



Toluca defeated Oaxaca 2-0 thanks to a pair of goals by Argentine Alexis Canelo, the second of which came in the 53rd minute when he scored after a shot had ricocheted off the crossbar.



Necaxa beat Atlas 2-1 in a game that was quiet early on but featured three goals over the last half hour, with Martin Barragan and Luis Perez giving the hosts a 2-0 lead before Cameroonian winger Patrick Soko pulled one back for Atlas in second-half injury time.



Tapachula defeated Morelia 4-2 in a back-and-forth game in which the former went ahead in the 15th minute on a goal by Edgar Barcenas but then fell behind when Sebastian Vegas scored in the 37th minute and Juan Pablo Rodriguez converted a penalty try just before halftime.



The hosts, however, came roaring back at the start of the second half, tying the game on a goal by Eduardo Perez in the 52nd minute and then going ahead when Morelia’s Diego Rangel inadvertently deflected a cross into his own goal in the 55th minute.



One minute later, Perez struck again to give Tapachula an insurance goal.



The other four quarterfinal berths will be determined on Wednesday night when Monterrey – winner of Mexico’s most recent cup competition, the Apertura 2017 Copa MX – hosts Queretaro; Pumas UNAM plays Lobos BUAP; Zacatepec takes on Pachuca; and Leon squares off against Celaya.



Toluca and Tapachula will meet in one of next week’s single-leg quarterfinal matches, while Santos Laguna will play either Monterrey or Queretaro and Necaxa’s next opponent will be UNAM or BUAP.



The winner between Zacatepec and Pachuca will play either Leon or Celaya in the quarterfinals, which will be played on March 13-14.



