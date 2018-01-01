 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

McLaren Leaks Oil, Withdraws from Pre-Season Morning Session

MONTMELO, Spain – McLaren’s driver Fernando Alonso was forced to withdraw on Wednesday after his MCL33 car leaked oil during day six’s morning session of Formula One pre-season testing.

Before coming to a stop at Turn 7, Alonso completed 47 laps with a best time of 1.19.856 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“It was a productive morning for Fernando Alonso, until this stoppage. 47 laps on the board before an oil leak spoiled the fun,” Formula One said on its official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, McLaren’s team leader Eric Boullier explained that the problem was not engine-related, but a small oil leak that meant the engine had died.

He added that the engine was to be changed before the afternoon session.

“Good laps this morning and more to come after lunch!” Alonso added on his official Twitter account.

Over the past five days, the McLaren team has experienced overheating, electrical and hydraulic problems.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo held the fastest lap time for the morning session, with 1:18.047.
 

