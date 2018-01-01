 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Activists Protest outside UK Parliament ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Visit

LONDON – Protesters recreated grizzly scenes of war outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday, urging Prime Minister Theresa May to pressure the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, to halt his country’s bombing campaign in Yemen during his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom.

The demonstration organized by Avaaz, a civic platform that among other causes promotes human rights, saw one person dressed up as the Crown Prince tossing replica child-sized body bags onto a heap as another activist, dressed as May, counted a stack of cash.

“Theresa May: Only 6 percent support UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia; May: Tell Saudi Prince – stop the slaughter, start peace talks!” were the choice slogans emblazoned the side of a white van next to the protest.

Saudi Arabia is a leading importer of UK-made weaponry, which has provoked controversy given the Middle Eastern superpower’s ongoing military campaign and blockade against a rebel insurgency in Yemen, where thousands of civilians have been killed in years of fighting that has furthermore left tens of thousands on the brink of starvation amid a huge outbreak of cholera.
 

