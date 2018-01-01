

Japan’s Hanyu to Miss Figure Skating World Championships due to Ankle Pain



TOKYO – Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, double Olympic gold medalist in figure skating, will miss the world championships towards the end of this month in Milan, Italy due to pain in his right ankle, the Japan Skating Federation announced Wednesday.



Hanyu needs two weeks of rest and three months of rehabilitation to heal the ligament damage in his ankle and other injuries, said the federation in a statement.



The 23-year-old figure skater in the same statement regretted not being able to travel to Italy and hoped to recover as soon as possible.



In February, Hanyu became the first male skater in 66 years to have won gold in two consecutive Winter Olympics, after the United States’ Dick Button in Oslo in 1952.



He was injured in November last year while preparing for the NHK Trophy in Japan, and had to take painkillers to overcome the pain during the recently concluded Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.



The World Figure Skating Championships will be held in Milan from March 21-25.



