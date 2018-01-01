 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Japan’s Hanyu to Miss Figure Skating World Championships due to Ankle Pain

TOKYO – Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, double Olympic gold medalist in figure skating, will miss the world championships towards the end of this month in Milan, Italy due to pain in his right ankle, the Japan Skating Federation announced Wednesday.

Hanyu needs two weeks of rest and three months of rehabilitation to heal the ligament damage in his ankle and other injuries, said the federation in a statement.

The 23-year-old figure skater in the same statement regretted not being able to travel to Italy and hoped to recover as soon as possible.

In February, Hanyu became the first male skater in 66 years to have won gold in two consecutive Winter Olympics, after the United States’ Dick Button in Oslo in 1952.

He was injured in November last year while preparing for the NHK Trophy in Japan, and had to take painkillers to overcome the pain during the recently concluded Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The World Figure Skating Championships will be held in Milan from March 21-25.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved