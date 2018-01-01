

Brussels Warns Spain That Debt Makes Its Economy Vulnerable



BRUSSELS – The European Commission issued a warning to Spain on Wednesday, alerting that its high levels of public and private debt made its economy vulnerable at a time when unemployment remains stubbornly high.



In its annual reports of all European Union member states’ economies, the Commission identified macroeconomic imbalances in Spain, particularly related to internal and external debt.



“Addressing those challenges and ensuring full implementation of initiated reforms – such as in product markets regulation – could reduce the risk of a slowdown should the external economic environment and financial conditions become less supportive,” the report highlighted.



