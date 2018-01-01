 
  Sports Can Be Bridge to Peace, Pope Says

Sports Can Be Bridge to Peace, Pope Says

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis said on Wednesday, two days ahead of the start of the Paralympics, that the PyeongChang Winter Games have shown that sports can build bridges between countries embroiled in conflict.

The Pope delivered the message during his general audience on Wednesday, and recalled that the PyeongChang Paralympics are set to start within the next two days in South Korea, where the Winter Olympic Games were held showing that sports can build the bridges between conflicted nations and give valid contributions to peace.

The pontiff was referring to the two Koreas’ joint participation under one flag.

He also said that the Paralympics are proof that disability can be overcome through sports.

Paralympic athletes serve for all people as an example of courage, perseverance and tenacity in not letting limitations have the last word, and thus sports appear to be a great school of inclusion, but also of inspiration and commitment to transform society, he added.

He concluded his message wishing that this event could lead to peace and joy for all.
 

