Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

French Press Reacts as Real Madrid Dashes PSG Champions League Hopes

PARIS – Newspapers across France lamented on Wednesday Paris Saint-Germain’s exit from the UEFA Champions League following its 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes at the hands of Real Madrid, which eased into the quarterfinals with a convincing display.

Goals from Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil international Casemiro put Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid three goals ahead on aggregate, with a score of 5-2, as the Spanish giant set its eyes on a third consecutive Champions League trophy, while Unai Emery’s PSG, missing star striker Neymar Jr. to injury, never looked convincing in the home tie and bowed out of the contest.

“All that for nothing,” was the choice headline for sports newspaper l’Equipe’s frontpage, overlaying a photograph of a dejected Tiago Silva, PSG’s Brazil international captain, and French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, as the ball sat behind the goal-line following Casemiro’s fumbled-in goal.

Le Figaro dedicated a front-page column to Tuesday night’s match in which it said the defeat could all but seal head coach Emery’s departure from the club.

“Beaten by the Madrileños on home turf, the Parisians are eliminated from the title race. This defeat marks the current limits of PSG as well,” read the front page of Le Parisien, under the headline “Paris loses.”
 

