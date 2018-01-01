 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Sierra Leone Holds First Post-Ebola General Election

FREETOWN – Voters in Sierra Leone headed on Wednesday to polling stations to elect a new president in the country’s first general election since emerging from the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

The elections will be a transition for the West African nation, as President Ernest Bai Koroma is stepping down after nearly 11 years in power.

“Polling in Sierra Leone now in full swing. Pleased to witness long queues of enthusiastic voters!” the European Union’s ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens, said on Twitter.

The election is expected to be a tight contest between Samura Kamara of the ruling All People’s Congress and Julius Maada Bio of the main opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party.

Amid the election campaign, Kamara accused Bio of stealing $18 million in 1996 during the time he briefly led the country’s military junta government after coming to power in a coup.

In recent days, there have been clashes between supporters of the rival parties, leaving several people injured in the northern city of Port Loko and Bo in the south, a European diplomatic source told EFE.

“The National Electoral Commission wishes all voters a peaceful election day,” the NEC tweeted.

Sierra Leone’s 3.2 million registered voters are to choose from a field of 16 candidates vying for the presidency at 11,120 polling stations across the country, between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Sources in the NEC told EFE that the first results are expected to be known as early as Saturday.

Nearly 4,000 people died of Ebola in Sierra Leone, primarily during the height of the outbreak in 2014, according to the World Health Organization.

The country was also devastated by a civil war that lasted from 1991-2002 and witnessed the use of child soldiers by both government and rebel forces, according to Human Rights Watch.

Sierra Leone gained its independence from Great Britain on April 27, 1961.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved