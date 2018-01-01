 
Caracas,
Thursday
March 8,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Indonesia Police Probe Killing of Endangered Sumatran Tiger

JAKARTA – Indonesian police were investigating on Wednesday the death of a Sumatran tiger in the hands of a group of villagers to determine if it was related to trafficking of organs of this endangered species.

Residents of the Hatupangan village claim they killed the animal in self-defense, according Hotmauli Sianturi, director of the Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) for North Sumatra where the incident took place.

“There is a suspicion of illegal trafficking, but the police will have to prove it,” Sianturi told EFE, adding that so far no arrests have been made.

The police chief of Mandailing Natal district, Martri Sonny, told EFE that they have confiscated the tiger’s organs.

Hatupangan residents in the same district had reportedly spotted the tiger in February, organized a hunting party, and on Feb. 16 the tiger had wounded two hunters.

The villagers believed a supernatural entity had taken the form of the tiger and refused to believe BKSDA officials when they came to the village to explain the protected status of the Sumatran tiger.

On March 4, the villagers had attacked the tiger while it was sleeping in a house in Hatupangan and local policemen shot it and hung the corpse from the roof of the town hall, said BKSDA in a statement.

A subsequent autopsy revealed that the claws, fangs, skin of the tail and its face were missing, all such parts that are in demand for the manufacture of traditional medicine or ornaments.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature estimates that there are between 400-500 specimens of the Sumatran tiger left in the world.

Indonesia is one of the richest countries in terms of biodiversity with hundreds of species threatened by industrial and agricultural development, including the orangutans and rhinoceros of Sumatra and Java.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved