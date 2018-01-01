 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

America Hammers Tauro 4-0 at Home in CONCACAF Champions League

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s Club America hammered Panama’s Tauro 4-0 on Tuesday at the Azteca stadium to put one foot in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

In the first leg of the quarterfinal encounter, American Joe Corona opened the scoring the 19th minute and Henry Martin scored the second goal in the 71st minute before Cecilio Dominguez and Andres Ibarguen extended the lead in the 79th and 81st minutes.

It was a hard-fought match for Club America, although they notched up three goals late in the second half.

Corona got a bounding ball just outside the penalty area and smashed a powerful left-footed shot that sailed inside the net.

Club America had most of the possession throughout the match while Tauro defended in their half, making attacks when they could.

The hosts moved better across the ground and penetrated the Tauro defense on many occasions, but it was Tauro’s Jose Tamburelli who had the first shot on goal from outside the area, saved by Club America keeper Agustin Marchesin.

Club America reacted with a spectacular goal by Corona, making Tauro close ranks afterward.

Club America was unable to break through for a long time, with the Panamanian club coming close to equalizing towards the end of first half.

The second half followed the same script until the 70th minute when Ibarguen crossed from outside the penalty area to Henry Martin, who headed it in.

Soon after, Dominguez and Ibarguen scored from inside the box to stretch the lead.

Club America has a four-goal advantage going into the second leg, to be held on March 14 at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City.
 

