Federer to Face Ryan Harrison or Federico Delbonis



LOS ANGELES – Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who hopes to defend the crown in Indian Wells, the first Masters 1000 of the season, has been drawn to play the second round against the winner of the match between the American Ryan Harrison and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.



The world’s number one in the ATP ranking would face Filip Krajinovic in the third round, Fabio Fognini in the last 16, Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals and Marin Cilic in the finals.



In the round of 16, Spaniards Roberto Bautista-Agut and Pablo Carreño Busta could play against Dimitrov and Kevin Anderson, respectively. The same round also sees Argentine Juan Martin del Potro with Serbian Novak Djokovic.



In the women’s draw, two-time champion Maria Sharapova (2006 and 2013) will face Naomi Osaka on Wednesday no earlier than 5:00 pm.



On Thursday, Serena Williams, champion in 1999 and 2013, is set to face Zarina Diyas, while Victoria Azarenka, 2012 and 2016 champion, will see Heather Watson.



Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza awaits a rival in the second round, to be decided between between Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard and American Sachia Vickery.



