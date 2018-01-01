 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer to Face Ryan Harrison or Federico Delbonis

LOS ANGELES – Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who hopes to defend the crown in Indian Wells, the first Masters 1000 of the season, has been drawn to play the second round against the winner of the match between the American Ryan Harrison and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

The world’s number one in the ATP ranking would face Filip Krajinovic in the third round, Fabio Fognini in the last 16, Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals and Marin Cilic in the finals.

In the round of 16, Spaniards Roberto Bautista-Agut and Pablo Carreño Busta could play against Dimitrov and Kevin Anderson, respectively. The same round also sees Argentine Juan Martin del Potro with Serbian Novak Djokovic.

In the women’s draw, two-time champion Maria Sharapova (2006 and 2013) will face Naomi Osaka on Wednesday no earlier than 5:00 pm.

On Thursday, Serena Williams, champion in 1999 and 2013, is set to face Zarina Diyas, while Victoria Azarenka, 2012 and 2016 champion, will see Heather Watson.

Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza awaits a rival in the second round, to be decided between between Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard and American Sachia Vickery.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved