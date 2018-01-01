 
Caracas,
Wednesday
March 7,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Administration Sues California over Immigration Laws

WASHINGTON – The government of the United States filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against the state of California over immigration laws that they alleged were unconstitutional and against the policies of President Donald Trump, local media reported.

In the lawsuit, Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged a federal judge to block three laws approved in California in recent months, alleging they hamper immigration authorities from discharging their duties, including deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The laws “reflect a deliberate effort by California to obstruct the United States’ enforcement of federal immigration law,” the lawsuit said.

This is the Trump government’s biggest offensive until date against the state of California, which owing to its large size and a clear dominance of the Democrats, has emerged as one of the major counterweights to Trump’s policies, especially those related to immigration.

Sessions is expected to announce on Wednesday the lawsuit during a meeting with law enforcement officials in California.

“The Department of Justice and the Trump administration are going to fight these unjust, unfair, and unconstitutional policies that are imposed on you,” according to a prepared speech that the local media had accessed.

“We are fighting to make your jobs safer and to help you reduce crime in America. And I believe that we are going to win,” the excerpt read.

The lawsuit is specifically directed at California Governor Jerry Brown and state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Brown has already termed the move a “political stunt” and claimed that Sessions had come to California to further divide and polarize the United States.

Becerra, on his part, defended the constitutionality of California laws and said that state and local entities have the right to determine policies that are best for them.

Sessions, under Trump’s orders, has begun a campaign against “sanctuary” policies that shelter or protect undocumented immigrants from being deported.

Larger US cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, ruled by the opposition Democrats, have adopted these policies that hinder the sharing of information between the local police and immigration officers.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved