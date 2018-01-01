HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wright-Phillips Brace Helps Red Bulls to Surprise 2-0 Win over Tijuana



TIJUANA, Mexico – Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls beat Mexico’s Tijuana 2-0 in a surprising away victory, clinching a two-goal advantage in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.



Brit Bradley Wright-Phillips scored both the goals for New York, finding the net in the ninth and 67th minutes of play.



Wright-Phillips took advantage of two defensive lapses by Tijuana on both occasions to score in the penalty area.



In the first, the Red Bulls attacked from the left flank and a Tijuana defender was unable to clear a cross, letting the ball fall in front of Wright-Phillips, who gave it a right-footed finish.



The second goal came when the Englishman got a ball on the left side, entered the penalty area and worked his way through three defenders before surprising Tijuana goalkeeper Gibran Lajud.



Goalkeeper Luis Robles also impressed for the Red Bulls, saving a number of shots by Tijuana players including Damian Perez, Ignacio Rivero and Pablo Aguilar.



Tijuana made repeated attacks and in the second round a Rivero shot hit the crossbar before going in, but he was judged offside.



Red Bulls played with discipline and put up a strong defense after their second goal and did not let Tijuana in despite multiple attempts, with Roble keeping like a wall.



Red Bulls have a two-goal advantage going into the second leg, just needing to defend the goal-advantage at home to progress to the semifinals.



The return leg will be played on March 13 at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.



